SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Something new is coming to Holiday World and Splashin' Safari in 2020 and the park is making the official announcement on August 6.

In a blog post published on July 24, the 5-year anniversary of the announcement of the park's first steel-coaster Thunderbird, the Holiday World team revealed that it was time to share something new.

"It seems appropriate to reflect today on the fun we had over those 66 Days at Sea, and our upcoming announcement." the post said.

Holiday World has been posting graphics on its official social media channels with phrases like "Mark Your Spot", "Make a Splash", and "The Race is On", all with the hashtag #HoWo2020.

"Tuesday is announcement day! Join us at 12pm when we'll reveal what we're building for 2020. Want to be the first to know? Join us at the park!"

In another tweet, Holiday World shared a video of Safari Sam, the Splashin' Safari mascot, getting a "Christmas in July" gift from Santa. The park said the video was another hint for the 2020 announcement.

"August 6, see what Santa brings us for 2020!"

Some fans think the announcement has to do with a new water ride at Splashin' Safari, perhaps with a cheetah theme, but those rumors won't be confirmed until the announcement on Tuesday.

If you'd like to hear the announcement live, make sure that you're at the park at noon CDT.

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari just celebrated its 73rd birthday on August 3. The park in Santa Claus, Indiana opened in 1946 as "Santa Claus Land" and was the first themed amusement park in the world.

RELATED: Holiday World offers new food options with original spirit

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.