Tickets for the Oct. 9 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Eagles announced the band's final tour Thursday morning, with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis.

The legendary rock band will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 9. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Steely Dan, the Eagles' long-time contemporaries and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, will open each show on the tour.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available for purchase Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, July 13 at 10 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

During "The Long Goodbye" tour, the Eagles — currently consisting of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands, with the tour expected to continue into 2025.

Since forming in 1971, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, with more than 150 million albums sold worldwide — with the coveted title of best-selling album in history ("Greatest Hits 1971-1977").

The band has won six Grammys from 18 nominations, including Record of the Year in 1978 ("Hotel California").

The Eagles have had five songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100: "Best of My Love," "One of These Nights," "New Kid in Town," "Hotel California" and "Heartache Tonight."