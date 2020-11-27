Salvation Army of southern Indiana reroutes norm to serve Thanksgiving Day meals during COVID-19 pandemic

Hoosiers were thankful for a hot Thanksgiving Day meal, even if they had to wait in the drive-thru line at the Salvation Army in New Albany.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana knows everyone loves a homecooked Thanksgiving meal, but not everyone can afford one. That is why each Thanksgiving, they cook over 150 meals, but today it was a little different.

Instead of a sit-down meal, it was a carry-out.

To follow social distancing protocol, families would drive up in their vehicles and request the amount of food needed for their family.

Captain Catherine Fitzgerald was on sight delivering food to each vehicle.

"Obviously, we don't want people gathering inside, so we decided to do drive-thru," said Fitzgerald.

Food was made and packaged by a small team of volunteers, who wore masks and gloves the entire time.

"We just asked that our volunteers to be mindful of everything. Wear a mask, wear your gloves, and wash frequently," said Fitzgerald.

In past years,150 meals were enough, but Fitzgerald said this is the first year the Salvation Army has had to turn people away.

"It was heartbreaking," said Fitzgerald.

Cars lined the street; the entire time meals were being handed out.

Fitzgerald believes COVID is a big factor in the increase in demand.

"I definitely think it is due to COVID, partly because people may be struggling to find food. But people can't potluck together. A lot of the times people can provide part of the meal, but to provide the whole meal, is really hard," said Fitzgerald.