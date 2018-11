NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A 16-year-old is facing charges in connection to a shooting in New Albany.

Police responded to the shooting scene at Charlestown Road and Silver Street around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. When they arrived, they found a teen who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital where he's in stable condition.

Police have charged the 16-year-old with robbery. Because of his age, his name is not being released.

© 2018 WHAS-TV