LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A teenager hit and killed while riding his bike in Madison, Indiana has been identified.

According to Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Grant Adams was hit from behind while riding his bike early Sunday on U.S. 421 between Old State Road 62 at the roundabout.

The driver of the car left the scene but authorities say he came forward Monday and called the police. Their name has not yet been revealed.

The investigation is ongoing.

