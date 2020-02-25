HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager is facing adult charges in Harrison County after a deadly hit and run on February 10.

Dalton Madley is facing robbery resulting in bodily injury, a level two felony, for his alleged involvement in a drug deal robbery that ultimately ended in the death of Christina Grimsley, 21.

Madley stood in front of a judge on Monday where a bond was set at $50,000. According to court documents, Madley sat in the middle seat of a Ford Ranger between Christian Pittman and Sam Smith, who have also been arrested.

The three were allegedly planning to rob Grimsley of some marijuana she was selling. When they tried to take off, Grimsley grabbed the side of the truck.

Pittman allegedly asked the two others, "do you want to have some ******* fun" before speeding off, ultimately throwing Christina from the truck, according to the affidavit.

She was left on the side of the road unresponsive, and later died.

It happened in Palmyra, Indiana on Martin Mathis Rd.

“We have a loss of life. And whenever we have a loss of life, we have a heightened degree of scrutiny,” explained Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk.

Pittman and Smith are both charged with murder. Madley is not.

“Obviously we're making decisions that have life-long implications, so we need to make sure we follow the law, the facts, and the law of the land,” he explained. “We have to look at the evidence and when we take all of those facts, and evidence, we have to apply them to the law, and we felt at this current time that [robbery resulting in bodily injury] was the most appropriate charge [for Madley].”

Madley’s mother, Amanda Martin insists her son was caught up in the wrong place, at the wrong time.

“We love him so, so much. This does not make him a monster like he's made out to be,” she explained.

She said her son turned himself in immediately.

“I wanted to make sure that if he did something wrong, he was held accountable. And scared or not, the right thing to do was to turn himself in,” Martin explained.

Though he faces adult charges, Madley will remain in juvenile detention until his trial, or until he posts the $50,000 bond.

Martin says she offers sympathy to every family involved.

“Everybody, it was a horrible tragedy for all four families, all of us,” she said wiping her eyes.



Madley’s trial is scheduled for July along with Pittman and Smith.

► Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Both suspects in custody after deadly hit-and-run in Harrison Co.

Second suspect turns himself in after deadly Harrison Co. hit-and-run

19-year-old wanted in Harrison County hit-and-run investigation