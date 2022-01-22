Indiana will start accepting state tax returns on Monday

The department encourages taxpayers not to file their state tax returns before Monday or before they have gathered all necessary documentation.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2021 individual income tax returns on Monday.

The department encourages taxpayers not to file their state tax returns before Monday or before they have gathered all necessary documentation. The agency says that trying to file without all documents can delay the process and ultimately postpone any refund a taxpayer may receive.

For more information on what documents are needed to file an individual income tax return, Hoosiers can visit dor.in.gov.

The revenue department also encourages taxpayers to use electronic filing, online payment and direct deposit to significantly improve the quality and speed of processing returns and refunds.

Eligible taxpayers may be able to file their federal and state taxes for free through the INfreefile program. Participating vendors and eligibility requirements are available at freefile.dor.in.gov.

Taxpayers have until Monday, April 18, to file both their state and federal 2021 tax returns and pay any taxes owed.

