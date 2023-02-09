Survey: What time should these southern Indiana schools start?

Silver Creek schools officials are asking students and parents when the school day should start.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — The Silver Creek School Corporation is asking for feedback, as it decides whether to change school start times.

Any changes would specifically apply to the middle and high schools.

The district is hoping to alleviate traffic congestion by increasing the amount of time between middle and high school start times, and primary and elementary school start times.

Currently, Silver Creek primary school is in session from 8:10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Their elementary school starts at 8:10 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m. The Middle and high schools are in session from 7:40 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

The district said it cannot flip-flop start times of elementary/primary schools with middle and high school start times, because of the time it takes to transport the younger students home at the end of the day.

The Silver Creek School Board is now asking for input via a survey on the district's website. Responses are due February 17.

According to the district, a committee will then be formed to review the information and present a recommendation to the board in April.

If the board approves the start/end time changes, they'll be implemented at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

