GREENWOOD, Ind. (WTHR) — Eyewitness News now has video of a suspect who stole a car in Greenwood with a 3-year-old child inside.

The images comes from the America's Best Value Inn on Keystone Avenue near Interstate 65. That's where police found the stolen car.

The child was found at a Marathon gas station near South Keystone Avenue and East Troy Avenue.

Police say a woman found the boy walking alone on Saint Paul Street and brought the child down the street to the gas station. Police are hoping to identify and talk to her as they gather witness statements.

Surveillance image of the good Samaritan who helped the boy dropped off by a car thief. (Provided by Marathon Gas Station)

WTHR

The 3-year-old boy was reunited with his mother. Police say she had left him in the car with it running while she went into the Road Ranger Truck Stop in Greenwood. When she came out, the car was gone and people said the man behind the wheel took off, speeding north on I-65.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the good Samaritan who helped the little boy should call Greenwood Police at 317-882-9191.

