(INDYSTAR.com) - Castiel is coming to the Circle City.

Misha Collins of "Supernatural" will sign autographs and pose for photos with fans Saturday, Sept. 22, as part of "The Giving Back Tour: A Supernatural Official Convention" coming to the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown Sept. 21-23.

Also making appearances are Mark Pellegrino, who plays Lucifer on the dark fantasy TV series entering its 14th season, on Saturday and Sunday, and Richard Speight Jr., who plays the archangel Gabriel and the deity Loki, on all three days.

"Supernatural" follows two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, who hunt ghosts, monsters, demons, and everything else that goes bump in the night. It's the longest-running American live-action fantasy TV series.

Single-day tickets are $40 for Friday, $75 for Saturday and $70 for Sunday. A weekend package for all three days is $170.

Photo tickets are sold separately from convention passes. A Misha Collins photo on Saturday goes for $99, while a Mark Pellegrino shot will set you back $70.

Autographs also require an additional fee. The stars will sign any item (so get creative), but if you want multiple items signed, each requires its own ticket. A Collins autograph goes for $70 on Saturday.

A cosplay contest on Saturday promises the winner a $250 gift card good for Creation Entertainment merchandise.

Attendees can also sign up to participate in two quests: The Charitable Con-Quest and the Creative Quest. Charitable Con-Quest-ers will do kindnesses to benefit Horizon House in Indianapolis, with prizes for each "level" completed, while Creative Quest-ers will create "Supernatural"-themed art.

Looking for event times? You won't find them yet, as Creation Entertainment says the show schedule is finalized the week of the convention to accommodate the celebrities' filming schedules. But the days generally kick off around 10 a.m., and events run until 6 or 7 p.m.

