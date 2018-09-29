PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana school superintendent is defending a recent email telling teachers not to grade any tests or quizzes below 50 percent.

The email was apparently sent Sept. 21 on behalf of Portage High School's principal. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the email was provided to the newspaper and reminds teachers that the lowest score for tests and quizzes should be 50 percent.

The email urged teachers to "adjust your gradebooks" to remove any lower grades.

Portage Township School Superintendent Amanda Alaniz defended the practice Friday as being in the best interest of students. She says that under the 100-percent point scale "an F is an F" whether the score is zero or 50.

Alaniz says research doesn't support the idea that punitive grading motivates students to learn.

