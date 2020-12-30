'He always went above and beyond': Henryville community remembers beloved teacher, coach

Students, colleagues, and friends are all remembering the man, they described as "Energetic, caring, loving, funny," and an overall amazing person.

HENRYVILLE, Indiana — Students are remembering a Southern Indiana high school teacher who was killed in a car accident Sunday.

According to the Henryville High School Facebook post, Jack Brooks was killed in a car accident on Sunday.

Students, colleagues, and friends are all remembering the man, they described as "Energetic, caring, loving, funny," and an overall amazing person.

Angie Savage, a 2003 graduate of Henryville High School, had Brooks as a teacher.

She said, "He always went above and beyond to help his students. He's one of those teachers you will never forget."

Savage said the community of Henryville is grieving the loss of Brooks.

"I mean, everyone is heartbroken. They can't believe it happened to one of their own," she said.

Savage now works at Henryville High School. She said she is grateful for the time she had with him as a colleague and mentor.

"I would always see him in the hallways, and he would always wave. He never forgot his students," said Savage

Summer Dawn, another student of Brooks' said, "Him coming to work every day was the highlight of his life. He wanted all of his students to succeed,"

She said Brooks was not afraid to do the workouts with you, or to take the time on a math problem with students. She said, "He was a wonderful, wonderful, man."

On Monday, Leah Seng, interim principal at Henryville High School, shared a post on the school's Facebook, mourning the loss of Brooks.

She said, "Mr. Brooks was a beloved Math teacher, coach, mentor, and colleague at Henryville High school for the last 30 years. As a long time varsity basketball coach, Mr. Brooks touched the lives of many individuals in the Henryville community. He will be fondly remembered for his contributions to our school."

The school is providing grief support for the community.

"Any student or staff member in need of grief support prior to the resumption of classes on Jan. 5 is asked to call the Borden-Henryville School Corp. Central Office at 812-913-9630 to speak with someone from the crisis management team."

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Henryville High School Gymnasium, burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Saturday, January 2, 2021, and after Noon on Sunday, all at Henryville High School Gymnasium.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.