NEW ALBANY, Ind — At the intersection of Crestwood Drive and Westview Lane, Cheryl Agee’s daughter waits for the bus every day.

“They’d sit here on the ground, close to this corner here because the bus would pick them up right here,” she said.

Now, they don’t have to. A few days ago, Agee’s daughter had quite the surprise – a bus stop bench.

“I was coming home from work. I look over and was like, ‘Emma, what’s that?’” she said. Emma then let out a gasp. “She literally started getting teary eyed.”

The bus stop bench is something Agee said the kids recently expressed they wanted to a passerby.

“To be able to have that smile on my daughter’s face made my Christmas and I couldn’t be more grateful,” she said.

The small act of kindness isn’t just bringing comfort to kids at the bus stop. It’s bringing peace of mind to parents. Knowing as cars pass by, their kids are more visible.

Cheryl Agee

WHAS-TV

“To have this bus stop, it eased my mind and gave me a sense of relief to where I can breathe as a parent and not have to worry about it. It was literally the best gift I could get,” Agee said. “Thank you to them because it’s the little things in life that really become the big things.”

In this holiday season, Agee is a thankful mom challenging others.

“Spread joy – do something small, smile. It goes a long way. Open a door, do something good,” she said. “It’s Christmas.”

►Contact reporter Abby Lutz at alutz1@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.