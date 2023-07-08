DRONE VIDEO: Severe storms cause extensive damage in southern Indiana

The National Weather Service is currently assessing storm damage in Dubois, Orange, and Washington counties, determining whether or not a tornado struck on Monday.

PAOLI, Ind. — Several communities in Kentuckiana were rocked by severe storms on Monday morning, causing extensive damage to some counties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has sent crews to assess storm damage in Dubois, Orange, and Washington counties.

Part of what the NWS is doing in these southern Indiana counties is determining whether or not a tornado touched down.

Survey teams will head to Dubois, Orange, and Washington Counties in Indiana today to assess the damage from last night's storms. #inwx Posted by US National Weather Service Louisville Kentucky on Monday, August 7, 2023





WHAS11 News sent crews to Paoli, Indiana on Monday morning, a town which was hit hard by the storms.

Paoli's town square had several building with their roofs stripped off and even partially destroyed.

Thousands of people in Kentuckiana are without power on Monday after the storms rolled through.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Monday, around 20,000 people in Kentuckiana don't have power. About 6,500 LG&E in Kentucky and 13,400 Duke Energy customers in Indiana don't have power.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

