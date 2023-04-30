Strangers come together on social media, help southern Indiana man recover his beloved fishing boat

"My hope is is that this can lead to resolution in other thefts that have occurred in and around our community," he said.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — For Charlestown, Indiana RV dealer, Seth Stewart, the last 48 hours have been a "roller coaster," which began when his boat appeared to be missing from its parking spot outside his workplace.

Stewart checked the store's security cameras, which appear to show a truck pull up to his business around midnight Friday, hook his boat up to the vehicle and drive off.

"I didn't know if I was going to get it back," Stewart said. I was angry and frustrated."

That quickly turned to desperation and a "Hail Mary" of a plea to his Facebook friends.

Just a few hours later the post garnered hundreds of shares. Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Stewart received the following text, from a stranger hundreds of miles away, near Bowling Green.

"He said, 'Hey, I think we're driving next to your boat.' We connected on the phone and sure enough, they are driving next to my boat," He said.

Not long after came another call. This time from a friend.

As Stewart describes, the friends said, "Hey, you know, Cindy and I are driving next to your boat on the interstate."

Yet another message came in from another one of Stewart's friends.

"He tells me 'Hey, I'm going to Nashville, so I can stay with this this boat for a while.' And I told him that the police were on the way."

Relief set in when Stewart received a text from that friend -- a photo showing a car pulled over by Kentucky State Police, and his boat seemingly recovered.

"In this situation, the good outweigh the bad. You know, for every for every thief out there, this goes to show that there are hundreds, if not thousands of good people."

Stewart hopes his story serves a greater purpose, of showing others the power of social media and close-knit ties in the community.

"My hope is is that this can lead to resolution in other thefts that have occurred in and around our community," he said.

WHAS11 reached out to KSP for more information on the arrest but have not heard back yet.

