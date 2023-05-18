Stephanie Beatriz, 'Encanto' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actress, named grand marshal of 107th Indy 500

Beatriz, who stars in the upcoming Peacock action-comedy TV series, "Twisted Metal," will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Actress Stephanie Beatriz will serve as the grand marshal for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Beatriz, known for her role as Detective Rosa Diaz in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and the voice of Mirabel Madrigal in "Encanto," will star in the upcoming Peacock action-comedy TV series, "Twisted Metal." All 10 episodes of "Twisted Metal" will be released Thursday, July 27.

"Stephanie brings a fresh energy and excitement to pre-race ceremonies that both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC and Peacock will appreciate," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release.

As grand marshal, Beatriz will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies.

The 2023 Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, with coverage beginning at 5 a.m. ET on WTHR.