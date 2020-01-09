Missing Fort Wayne 12-year-old girl located, Silver Alert canceled

The Silver Alert for Dajyhana Anderson was canceled shortly after 3:30 a.m. — less than 45 minutes after being issued.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Wayne after she was located Tuesday morning.

The Silver Alert for Dajyhana Anderson was canceled shortly after 3:30 a.m. — less than 45 minutes after being issued.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said Anderson was last seen Monday, Aug. 31 at 11:30 p.m. and was believed to be in the company of an unknown adult male.

Anderson is described as 5 feet tall, weighs 169 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple, pink and white tank top, blue jean shorts and black and gold Nike flip flops.