INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Hoosiers could be facing eviction after pandemic rental protections expired Friday.

In May, Governor Eric Holcomb issued the executive order to stop landlords from putting out tenants. But now those evictions may resume for people behind on their rent.

“Our largest concern is that without additional protections, there are 200,000 Hoosiers without any assistance,” said Andrew Bradley, director of Prosperity Indiana. “Starting on Monday, if folks are behind on rent even a little bit, they could technically be served with eviction and start that process that could lead to eviction and perhaps even homelessness."

