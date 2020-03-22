STARLIGHT, Ind. — Hand sanitizer has been flying off the shelves amid the coronavirus outbreak, but now a local business is stepping in to help out with the shortage.

“We had no problem converting what we would be making into bourbon mash, distilling it over 190 proof and making it into hand sanitizer," Christian Huber at Huber Winery said.

“We’re following the WHO local production of hand sanitizer recipe," said Blake Huber with the winery.

Their hand sanitizer is made up of four things: ethanol, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and water. Blake Huber says it's 80% alcohol.

“Which is going to be very effective in killing viruses and bacteria," he said.

Its being passed out by the gallon to first responders, hospitals and other local businesses trying to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We want to support the men and women that are on our frontline keeping us safe," Christian said.

He says dozens have already showed up in need of the product, “From Clark Memorial hospital to Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Floyd County, we have LMPD coming across. The need for it was more than we expected."

Christian said on Sunday at least 500 gallons had already been given out since they started making it on Saturday. All of those were given away at no cost.

“When people reach out to us, we’re going to go leaps and bounds trying to help them out," Christian said. “I mean for over 176 years now we’ve been here and the community has supported us. This is a way for us to give back to them.”

Members of the community can take 16 ounces of the hand sanitizer for free.

Christian says they plan to continue to make it until it's no longer needed. They are encouraging first responders to take as much as they need.

The Huber family says they are looking for more local sources of glycerin and hydrogen peroxide. If you have information for where those products can be purchased or would like to donate them, you are asked to call the winery at (812) 923-9463.

