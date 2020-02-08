The school corporation says all of the individuals were tested prior to the school year starting Thursday.

ELWOOD, Ind. — Elwood Community School Corporation confirmed Saturday night that staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school corporation says all of the individuals were tested prior to the school year starting Thursday.

According to Superintendent Dr. Joe Brown, the staff members were not in close contact with any students other than their own children.

Brown says a few staff members at Elwood Junior Senior High School were in close contact with a staff member that tested positive and because of this, all students at Elwood Junior Senior High School will be doing e-learning the week of August 3.

No coaches or student athletes were within close contact to the staff members, according to Brown. Athletic programming will continue as scheduled.