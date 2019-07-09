FRENCH LICK, Ind. — It's time to place your bets at French Lick Resort with the start of sports betting. The casino opened its sports book at 10 a.m. September 6 with frequent guest Jim Railing making the first wager.

French Lick is in the first group to qualify for operating from the Indiana Gaming Commission.

“It’s something great for the state of Indiana to allow people, because it keeps people in the state now compared to people leaving and going to make their yearly trips to Vegas,” Jeffe Whereatt, French Lick Casino Manager, said.

Betters at French Lick will have the option of betting at computerized kiosks or at the sports book desk.

