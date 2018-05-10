SPENCER CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- The shelter in Spencer County, Ind. will close immediately.

It had been under investigation for allegedly euthanizing animals by putting them in the freezer.

The Spencer County Animal Control Board made the decision to close the county's animal shelter Thursday, Oct. 4, and eliminate all positions.

Arrangements are being made to get the animals into other shelters.

RELATED: Authorities investigate allegations of frozen kittens at Indiana animal shelter

The President of Alley Cat Allies, Becky Robinson, sent WHAS11 this statement following the announcement:

“This is an opportunity for Spencer County to make things right for animals in its care, and Alley Cat Allies and many others are ready to help this shelter turn the corner and become a model operation.”

© 2018 WHAS-TV