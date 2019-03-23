SELLERSBURG, Ind — If you're driving on I-265 in Clark and Floyd counties, you might notice a major difference — a jump in the speed limit.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has officially increased the speed limit from 55 miles per hour to 65 miles per hour between the Lewis and Clark Memorial Bridge and I-64. The former speed limit jumped from 70 miles per hour to 55 miles per hour.

ISP Sergeant Carey Huls of Sellersburg posted a message reminding drivers to be patient because not everyone will notice the changes immediately.

"Please keep the other motorists in mind as you travel down the roadway and know that not every body's going to be going 65 [miles per hour] right away," Huls said.

