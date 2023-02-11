Hoosiers brave frigid temps for 'Polar Plunge' to help Special Olympics

Several teams participated in the annual Polar Plunge at Deam Lake for a good cause.

BORDEN, Ind. — Despite cool temperatures in southern Indiana on Saturday, crowds turned out to take plunge in support of Special Olympics.

Several teams participated in the annual Polar Plunge at Deam Lake.

Part of Special Olympics Indiana’s signature annual fundraising event series, the Polar Plunge challenges individuals and teams to the brave elements and take an icy dip to demonstrate their commitment to their cause.

Teams needed to raise a minimum of $85 to participate.

The proceeds directly support training and competition opportunities for the nearly 16,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout the state.

