Beverage maker plans $103M Southern Indiana plant with 100 jobs

Ninth Avenue Foods announced the family-owned company would build a facility in Columbus to produce dairy and plant-based beverages.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A California-based company plans to build a $103 million plant in southern Indiana that will produce dairy and plant-based beverages and create more than 100 jobs.

Ninth Avenue Foods announced Tuesday that the family-owned company would build a 260,000-square-foot facility in Columbus that will be its first expansion outside of its home state.

The company, which specializes in extended shelf-life dairy and dairy alternative products, says the project will become its Midwest headquarters and create more than 100 jobs by late 2024 in the city about 50 miles south of Indianapolis.

The plant will produce dairy and plant-based beverages and have up to seven filling lines.

