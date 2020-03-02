ELIZABETH, Indiana — This year's Superbowl was different for some, as they got the chance to win money on the big game.

It was the biggest sporting event since Indiana legalized sports gambling and people were eager to make the trip to Elizabeth, Indiana to place their bets at the sports book at Ceasars Southern Indiana Casino.

"This is the last football game of the year. It's the last one they can bet on, Jimmy Allen, the poker and sports book manager, said.

Most people didn't wear the Chiefs or 49ers gear Sunday afternoon at Ceasars, but they were still lining up to lay money down.

"The Superbowl is a betting game for everybody. For just the general public, whether you're a football fan or not," Allen said.

It's the first Superbowl for the sportsbook at Caesars Southern Indiana, since it moved from the riverboat. It features 65 seats, but Allen said they added 20-25 more seats in preparation for Superbowl crowds. With additional overflow room as well, Allen said they expected about 200 people for the game.

"A lot of people will make a bet on the Superbowl and they haven't made a bet all year long," he said. "The people who aren't even interested in sports or even in football, will come over here and place a bet on the coin toss."

Betting on the coin toss wouldn't even scratch the surface. The sports book offered over 400 prop bet for Sunday's game.

"They've got bets on who will be the first player to score a touchdown, the last player to score a touchdown, whether the total in the game will be even or odd, the total of the game, the point spread, all your regular bets," Allen said. "Anything that has to do with chance or stats, we'll take a bet on."

With Indiana legalizing sports gambling this year, no neighboring states allow it.

"The fact that other states haven't put it in play yet, that's their decision. I'm glad that we did," Allen said. "In the 7 weeks we've been over here, I mean we've doubled in business and it's crazy."

Allen said sports gambling has brought in a whole new crowd of people into the casino.

"People love it. People who are coming over here, we're seeing a whole new group of people," he said. "Gamblers are gamblers, but sports gamblers, that's a whole different crowd."

Allen said he believes the sports book's busiest time will actually be March Madness.

"It's all a learning experience. The Superbowl is going to help us prepare for March Madness, which we think will be even bigger," he said.

Allen said Indiana is also one of only two states where you can bet on the Oscars. He said the sports book will accept bets on the top six categories.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.