'They're amazing'; Southern Indiana nonprofit takes people back in time with jousting, sword swallowing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire is taking over Birdsell Castle in Charlestown, Indiana for two weekends.

Vice President of the Board of Directors for the Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire (SIRF) Nancy Stewart said traditional foods, music and entertainment like sword swallowing and even jousting will be present at the fair.

Stewart said people have traveled from across the country to join in the festivities. One vendor who sells swords and knives came from an Oklahoma festival.

"We had a gentleman show up a little while ago from Kansas, from a fair out there. Our jousters are from Michigan, Knights of the New Order. They're amazing," she said.

According to the website, SIRF is a nonprofit "dedicated to children's Education." Proceeds go towards scholarships to seniors wanting to further their education in the arts and entertainment.

If you want to buy tickets you can find them here. The fair is May 14 to May 15, and May 21 to May 22.

