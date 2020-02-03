With spring break right around the corner in southern Indiana, Hope Southern Indiana is asking for help to make sure kids are still fed when they’re out of school.

“During spring break we feed a lot more families,” Angie Graf, the executive director of Hope Southern Indiana, said.

Graf says many of the families served by the nonprofit are on free or federal reduced lunches. When kids are home from school it can put extra pressure on parents or grandparents to keep food on the table.

To prepare for more kids coming through the doors, Hope Southern Indiana is asking the community for food donations.

“Spring Break is all about families. We encourage families to have sit down meals and to share some time together. And if we can help a family put food on the table for one more together meal then we’re all about it,” Graf said.

She says their most needed items include peanut butter, jelly, bread or buns, tuna packets, ravioli, and instant macaroni and cheese. Graf says any kind of fresh fruit or shelf stable milk is also helpful.

Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Hope Southern Indiana.

“Just ring the doorbell and we’ll be glad to come help you get it out of your car,” Graf said.

