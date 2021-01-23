Southern Indiana organization raises 'white flag' for homeless as freezing temperatures expected Saturday night

The Homeless Coalition is sponsoring the shelters during inclement weather for anyone in the community in need of a warm place to sleep and some

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing Saturday night and area emergency shelters will raise the white flag.

The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana is sponsoring the shelters during inclement weather for anyone in the community in need of a warm place to sleep and some hot meals.

Because of Center for Disease Control COVID-19 recommendations, the organization has implemented a hotel model.

They have set up a location at the Hampton Inn on West Spring Street. Guests can either show up or get a free ride to the shelter location from TARC.

Officials said you will not need a reservation and the hours of operation are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and guests must arrive by 10 p.m.

The coalition said having these spaces when temperatures are below 35 degrees are lifesaving.

