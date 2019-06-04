LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A fallen Charlestown, Indiana officer’s life has ended but his memory is very much alive as a park dedication was met with hope and happiness for his family.

Mayor Bob Hall proudly unveiled Ben Bertram Memorial Park, one of many neighborhood pocket parks opening this year.

It was a touching moment for the fallen sergeant since he grew up in the Glendale neighborhood, just about a block from the park’s location.

“Generations now, will come here and under the park being named after him, will have great memories and his memory will be kept alive,” Hall said.

Sergeant Bertram, a 9-year veteran of the Charlestown Police Department, died in December 2018 while pursuing a suspect.