FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Two people, both from Scottsburg, Ind., have died and three more were injured following a crash involving five vehicles in Southern Indiana on Wednesday morning, May 22.

The crash occurred on I-265E in Floyd County near Grant Line Road, just a few miles away from where a large sinkhole opened up on the interstate. ISP said traffic was slowed or stopped at the 3.4-mile marker due to traffic being diverted for the sinkhole.

When traffic was stopped, ISP said a 2011 International DuraStar work truck failed to stop and collided into the rear of a 2008 Chevrolet pickup. A chain reaction of crashes then included three more vehicles--a 2000 Ford F-150, a 2012 Ford pickup hauling an equipment trailer with a mini-excavator, and a 2017 Ford Fiesta.

The DuraStar was driven by a 22-year-old who was not injured.

The driver of the F-150, 42-year-old Douglas Borders of Scottsburg, Ind., and a passenger, 36-year-old Christina Coy of Scottsburg, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County coroner.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, 39-year-old Robert Schultz, and his passenger, 40-year-old Myra Schultz of Elizabeth, Ind., were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Fiesta, 28-year-old Maria Bernabe of New Albany, was taken to Baptist Floyd for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the 2012 Ford pickup, Nevin Saltsgaver, and his passenger, Jacob Saltsgaver--both of Leavenworth, Ind.--were not injured in the crash.

I-265E reopened to traffic in that area around 3 p.m., once crews cleared the crash scene.

Traffic was being diverted to the Grant Line Road exit (Exit 3) while crews were working to clear the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to ISP.

