LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A scholarship program is advocating for students in the LGBTQ+ community.

The Floyd and Clark County Stonewall Democrats are a political group, but they say they want to set politics aside and leave a legacy behind supporting students.

The scholarship, created in 2019, will benefit LGBTQ+ high school seniors in Clark and Floyd Counties.

Organizers say when they were in high school, they saw fellow students be bullied for being openly out – so they're working to support and uplift high school students.

“What we really wanted to do was we wanted to make sure that these young people who are taking such a courageous step, it’s a lot to ask them to be out in a public way, to apply for this scholarship and to be out in that way. We want to make sure that we as adults are standing up and supporting them,” Brandy Brewer said.

Those applications are due March 1st.

To view the scholarship details, click here.

