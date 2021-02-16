All southern Indiana counties under Travel Watch or Warning

All of Indiana's 92 counties are under some form of travel advisory after Monday's winter storm.

INDIANA, USA — Most counties in Indiana are under a travel advisory due to worsening road conditions in the winter storm. As of 10 p.m. Monday, each of Indiana's 92 counties has implemented some level of a travel advisory.

Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Perry, Scott and Washington County are under a Travel Watch. Crawford, Jackson, Jennings and Orange County are under a Travel Warning.

To see the most updated information on local travel statuses, visit www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory.

Here's what each level of travel statuses means:

Yellow: Advisory - The lowest level of local travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

- The lowest level of local travel advisory means routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. Orange: Watch - The middle level of local travel advisory means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

- The middle level of local travel advisory means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations. Red: Warning - The highest level of local travel advisory means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to: refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

- The highest level of local travel advisory means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:

Indiana State Police are also warning people not to get on the roads if they don't have to. ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles in Versailles posted a video on Twitter of how slippery conditions were on I-65 in southern Jackson County.

Roads appear clear this morning but are covered with ice. Use extreme caution!!



This is on I-65 near Crothersville in southern Jackson County. pic.twitter.com/5ArLon6uBj — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) February 16, 2021

