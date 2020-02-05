NEW ALBANY, Ind — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a five-stage plan to reopen the state, with ambitious dates of opening some businesses as early as next week. Many of the businesses in southern Indiana have been closed for almost two months. Owners of the New Albanian Brewing Company and Pizzeria said that isn’t changing anytime soon because they feel it’s not a smart move to open this early.

"We're staying the course. We've already decided and told all of our employees that we'll be closed all April and May,” said Amy Baylor, President of New Albanian Brewing Company and Pizzeria. "If we don't have a way to test people and keep them safe, all we're going to end up doing is reinventing this virus."

They made the decision to close their restaurant fully, with no pick up or take out options available. They say they will reevaluate things for June 1.

According to the five-stage plan, restaurants like theirs, can open on May 11.

As part of phase two restaurants are joined by stores, malls, salons and barbers, which are all able to open at 50% capacity. People can also be in groups up to 25 people.

As of May 8, religious services can start in person services, and go above that 25-person limit, with social distancing regulations.

Stage three includes gyms, fitness centers and playgrounds. During stage four, bars, nightclubs, and sports venues can open at 50% capacity. Up to 250 people can also gather. During the final stage fairs and festivals can begin, with most other things at full capacity.

Kate Lewison, the Vice President of the restaurant and brewing company, says these trying times are about much more than financially staying afloat; it’s about staying healthy and alive.

"Taking things a little bit slower, taking a beat, thinking about it a little bit longer than maybe money, money, money, money,” Lewison said.

As Holcomb announces these ambitions stages, these owners are looking across the river for advice to Kentucky's governor, Andy Beshear. They say although in a different state, they watch him every night at five o’clock and feel he’s doing things right.

Holcomb said the goal is to have Indiana back on track by July 4.

