Southern Indiana business park relocating 33 graves

The remains will be reinterred at the nearby Caldwell Cemetery on the River Ridge property near Charlestown State Park.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — A southern Indiana business park is relocating graves from a Depression-era cemetery to another nearby graveyard.

Executive Director Jerry Acy of the River Ridge Commerce Center in Charlestown says the park expects to rebury the 33 sets of remains at a second cemetery on its property.

The News and Tribune reports the half-acre plot, on the site of the former Indiana Ammunition Plant, was the resting place for residents of Clark County’s Poor Farm who died from 1923 to 1939.

