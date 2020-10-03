CORYDON, Ind. — South Harrison Schools in Indiana were closed on Tuesday, March 10 due to a power outage. Students are scheduled to make up the day on Monday, March 16.

Around 6:30 a.m., the school district announced that it would run on a 2-hour delay due to a power outage at the Corydon campus. Less than two hours later the district cancelled all classes.

According to the Duke energy map, more than 200 customers were without power in the Corydon area Tuesday morning. The affected area included Corydon Intermediate School, Corydon Central High School and Corydon Elementary School. The outage was caused by “extreme weather” according to Duke Energy.

South Harrison students were scheduled to be out of school starting on March 16. According to the school corporation’s calendar, March 16 through March 20 were supposed to be used as make-up days; however, the lack of snow days this winter meant that there were no days to make up.

On the school corporation’s Facebook post, some parents commented that their children would not be able to attend the make-up day on March 16 because of vacation plans. Students are also out of school the next week (March 23 – March 27) because of Spring Break.

