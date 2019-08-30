There is some good news related to traffic during your Labor Day travel. You won't see as much road work in Indiana beginning Friday afternoon through September 3.

With the Labor Day holiday being one of the busiest times for travel on Indiana's highways, INDOT says road restrictions will be removed to ease traffic flow wherever possible.

Some closures and restrictions will remain on larger projects that cannot safely reopen to traffic. In Southern Indiana, the following roads will still be restricted:

I-65, in Jackson/Bartholomew counties, has lane restrictions in both directions between Seymour and Columbus.

S.R. 37 in Martinsville (Morgan County) is reduced to one lane in each direction.

I-74 in Ripley/Dearborn counties is restricted in both directions between S.R. 101 and the Ohio State line.

S.R. 45/46 at I-69 interchange in Bloomington has a traffic switch with crossover.

S.R. 256 in Scott County is closed between S.R. 203 and Austin.

S.R. 7 in Jennings County is closed between the Jennings/Jefferson County line and Vernon.

S.R. 62/Lloyd Expressway will have two lanes open in each direction in Evansville.

