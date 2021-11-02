Paoli Peaks welcomes this week's powder, reservations filling up

The fresh snow we've received isn't just landing in our backyards and causing a mess on the roads. It's great for ski resorts looking to get that extra snow pack.

PAOLI, Ind — You might remember last season the warm weather closed Paoli Peaks for awhile, well that's not the case this year. The bitter cold temps and fresh snow has created near perfect conditions.

"A little bit of natural makes everything look really pretty," Paoli Peaks Ski Resort General Manager Rick McMullen said.

If there's a silver lining to the messy roads and power outages, it's that this icy wonderland is great for winter sport connoisseurs.

"To actually have a real bout of winter weather consistently is not something we see to commonly here in Southern Indiana," McMullen said. "But, it actually feels like a full-blown ski resort experience. Anyone who comes out is going to have a good time."

The reservations are filling up fast for this Valentine's Day Weekend as the cold temperature and powder are making people head to the slopes.

All of the runs are now open and while the fresh stuff helps, it takes one foot of natural snow to pack down to about an inch.

"We need about a foot deep of packed snow to open any bit of terrain," McMullen said.

Paoli Peaks is still relying on their crew and system to ensure the trails are ready and open.

"We're making snow as I speak to thicken up the base a little bit more in case a warm spell does come up, we're able to ride it out and stay open through it," McMullen said.

They are currently operating at less capacity due to COVID-19, but still have reservations available.

There are some sold out dates, but the majority of those are for snow tubing which is popular this year. And if these wintry conditions continue, they'll be set through their season which normally ends mid-March.

