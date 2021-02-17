Southern Indiana residents make the best of the snowfall

Some places in southern Indiana got as much as eight inches of snow.

SEYMOUR, Indiana — One foot in front of the other, with his eye on the prize - that was 6-year-old Colton Robinson's game plan. He was determined to make it to the top of the "best" sledding hill in Seymour, Indiana on Tuesday.

His father, Rick Robinson went sledding at the hill across from the St. Francis Animal Hospital as a child. Years later, he is starting the tradition with his son.

But it wasn't just Colton taking advantage of the snow, his mother Stacy raced her son down the hill too. Their giggles and laughter filled the frigid air, as they came to a stop at the bottom of the hill.

"It was pretty awesome, wasn't it?" Colton's mother asked him.

"Yeah, I crashed and tripped over it one time," Colton said.

Eight inches of snow in Seymour is everything Colton could have asked for, but just fifteen minutes away, the snow was met with a different response.

Steven Bowman's farm has been in the family for generations. His parents live in the house right down the road from him and his wife, and his children. The farm is all Bowman has ever known.

"I grew up on a farm. I don't know anything else, don't want to know anything else," he said.

Each day, he cares for his land and his animals, but weather like last night's can be concerning.

"This turned out bad enough, but it could have turned out worse if we had more wind. The drifting snow and the wind forces snow inside of the shelter."

This can put Bowman's animals at risk. He said his cows fare better than the pigs, but both can stand the weather as long as they have a dry place to stay.

The snow added to the scenery of the farm, as it covered everything in white. Bowman recognized the beauty of the farm, but he said the snow makes the farm more dangerous. It creates a barrier between him and his animals and makes the ground slick.

"I've already slipped a couple of times in this bad weather. Thank the good Lord it hasn't been more than a strain," he said.

Despite, the grievances the snow may cause him, Bowman said there is no other place he would rather spend his time.

"Even though the snow is annoying, in several ways it is beautiful. In the morning, you see the sunrise and in the evening you see the sunset. You see the beautiful picture that God painted for us."