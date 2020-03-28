VEVAY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives confirm they are investigating a fire that killed six people. One person was able to escape, they said. The investigation started around 3:00 a.m. Saturday when the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office say they received a report of a house fire in the 9500 block of Lewis Drive in Vevay, Indiana.

The sheriff’s office and multiple fire departments responded to the scene and found a two story house consumed with fire. After putting out the blaze, investigators say they found the six bodies inside the house.

A man was able to escape from the house without injury after the fire started, ISP said. His identity has not been released.

Investigators say autopsies will be done Sunday at the Switzerland County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identities of all six victims.

The Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Although the investigation is ongoing, foul play is not suspected at this time.

