Columbus woman seriously injured after crash on I-65 in southern Indiana

Police said lanes of I-65 North near Crothersville were closed on Saturday following the single-vehicle rollover crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A single-vehicle crash in southern Indiana has left a Columbus woman seriously injured.

Indiana State Police confirmed the crash happened on I-65 North in southern Jackson County around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to their preliminary investigation, police said 32-year-old Edward Garret was traveling north on I-65 near the 42-mile marker around Crothersville when he lost control of the vehicle.

That vehicle left the roadway, rolling multiple times before coming to rest on its top. Garret was not injured in the crash, but his 32-year-old wife Valerie was trapped in the vehicle.

She had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Seymour Fire Department and was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Police believe those injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators also believe speed and unsafe lane movements may have played a role in the crash.

Edward submitted to a test for intoxication and those results are pending.

ISP closed I-65 North in that area for more than an hour during that investigation.

