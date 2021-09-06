Masks to be required for Silver Creek students and staff

Under the mandate, all students, staff, and visitors will have to wear a mask while inside Silver Creek school buildings.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Silver Creek School Corporation passed at mask mandate across its schools that will last until the end of the month.

Members voted on the measure Monday evening after hearing public comments from residents about the action.

Under the mandate, all students, staff, and visitors will have to wear a mask while inside Silver Creek school buildings.

The mask policy goes until September 30.

