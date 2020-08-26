Silver Creek High School temporarily switches to online learning

The superintendent says absences in the school were over 25 percent after completing contact tracing.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Silver Creek High School students won't be back in the building for nearly two weeks. The district announced students will switch to virtual learning starting August 26. Students will return to the building on September 8.

"We feel that it's in the best interest of our kids, and safety of our kids as well as our staff to move to the online learning platform," said Silver Creek School Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd.

Perez-Lloyd published a memo Tuesday outlining the reasoning behind the decision, including an absentee rate that was higher than 25 percent.

"Students and staff will be able to return to the building after Labor Day," she said. "I think that will give us the opportunity for everyone who was asked to be quarantined to have that period of time where they should be monitoring their symptoms and should be able to return to the building."

The decision was made between school leaders and the Clark County Health Department after positive coronavirus cases and contact tracing sent several students and staff home and caused staffing shortages. Perez-Lloyd said she's confident in the decision.

"The kids are going to be safe, they're still being instructed," she said.

Teachers in the high school will still be coming into the building, allowing them to use resources within school walls, and work together through online teaching if needed.

Elementary and middle school buildings will still be teaching in person, and deep cleaning of all buildings will continue daily, according to Perez-Lloyd.

"You can believe you have a plan, but until it hits you, until it becomes a reality there's just so many things you have to learn from each case," said Perez-Lloyd. "Everybody is going to get better at it. They just need to take a deep breathe, analyze, remain positive and do what's best for kids."

In the meantime, the district has organized a drive-thru pickup option for sack lunches. That service will be available Monday through Friday until students return to the building.