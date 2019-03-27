INDIANAPOLIS (WHAS11) – A statewide Silver Alert was issued in Indiana as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Christian Tacket, also known as DJ.

Tacket is 6’1”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Starter brand jacket, a gray t-shirt with “Jesus” on the front, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes.

Tacket was last seen in Indianapolis on Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Christian Tackett, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.