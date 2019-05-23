FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been declared by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department due to their investigation into the disappearance of Janet Marie Leininger, 72.

She is 5’ 4”, 130 pounds, hair is now gray with brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a short-sleeved red shirt, gray or black pajama pants, and no shoes.

Leininger is missing from Fort Wayne, Ind. which is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, May 23, at 1 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Janet Marie Leininger, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

