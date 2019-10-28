NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WTHR) — The New Haven Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 6-year-old girl.

Leila Veney was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Veney is 4 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, purple unicorn shirt, black tiger print leggings and black boots.

She may be in the company of 34-year-old Leon Veney, who is described as 6 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 245 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and drives a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a New Jersey license plate: C82LRH.

Indiana State Police

New Haven is 133 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Veney's disappearance is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.