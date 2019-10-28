NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WTHR) — The New Haven Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 6-year-old girl. 

Leila Veney was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Veney is 4 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, purple unicorn shirt, black tiger print leggings and black boots.

She may be in the company of 34-year-old Leon Veney, who is described as 6 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 245 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and drives a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a New Jersey license plate: C82LRH.

Leila and Leon Veney
Indiana State Police

New Haven is 133 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Veney's disappearance is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.