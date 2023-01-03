State police said Lena Ferree is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing southern Indiana woman who was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2 at 11 a.m.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 89-year-old Lena Ferree, who police say is with her husband 91-year-old James Ferree.

Lena is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

James is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

The couple was last seen in a blue 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana registration TK747NEA.

Lena is missing from Laconia, Indiana, which is 142 miles south of Indianapolis.

It's unclear why the Silver Alert was only issued for Lena. However, state police said Lena is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office also posted about the couple, asking for help finding them.

Anyone with information about Lena Ferree is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-3911 or dial 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.