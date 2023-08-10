Deputies said Logan Meadows was last seen Wednesday, July 26 at noon.

SHELBY COUNTY, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old from Shelbyville.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Department said Logan Meadows was last seen Wednesday, July 26 at noon in Shelbyville. An exact location was not provided.

Meadows is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, black jeans and carrying a black backpack.

Deputies said Meadows is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff's Department at 317-398-6661 or 911.

Shelbyville is roughly 35 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.