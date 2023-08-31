Silver Alert issued for missing Jennings County teen

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Justine Jones was last seen in North Vernon, Indiana, on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 1 a.m.

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing teenager from southeastern Indiana.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Justine Jones was last seen in North Vernon, Indiana, on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 1 a.m.

Jones is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 118 pounds, and has black hair and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and jeans.

According to the sheriff's office, Jones is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office at 812-346-4911.

North Vernon is roughly 70 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.