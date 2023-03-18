Scottie Morris, 14, was last seen on Thursday, March 16. Searchers have been looking for him every day since he disappeared.

EATON, Indiana — Police in east central Indiana continue to look for a missing 14-year-old boy who is the subject of an active statewide Silver Alert.

The Eaton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen Thursday, March 16 walking east on Indiana Avenue, near Mar Fran Court in Eaton, around 8:30 p.m. Eaton is about 75 miles northeast of Indianapolis in Delaware County.

As temperatures get colder, police said it's important they find Morris as quickly as possible.

"I want this young man to know we are not here to make sure he's in trouble. We want to help him and make sure he's safe," said Eaton Police Chief Jay Turner.

Until that moment happens, they won't give up the search.

"We've taken this seriously from the very beginning, and we're going to continue to investigate until we find him," Turner said.

Wednesday 3/22 update

In a Facebook post, the Eaton police clarified that the search for Morris has not been called off.

Police previously said there will be no more organized public searches.

While there won't be search parties, police is still working with the Indiana State Police, Delaware County Sheriff's Department, DNR and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to help find Morris.

Police said canine teams are assisting in the investigation, so they are trying to lessen any interference with their operations.

Tuesday 3/21/23 update

State and local authorities aren't organizing any search teams that require help from the public. Instead, they'll be using boats, sonar, drones and even dive teams if needed to search areas of water nearby where Morris was last seen.

In an update Tuesday, the Eaton Police Department said the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be helping by supplying boats, sonar, drones and dive teams.

They will check areas of water nearby and further search the river as it goes out of Eaton town limits.

Other K-9 teams will also be used Tuesday.

Officers continue to investigate and work leads as they receive them. Investigators have interviewed several people and, police said, they have searched "many" properties and residences so far in the investigation.

A law enforcement meeting will be held Tuesday with members of ISP, the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, Indiana DNR as well as other organizations.

Monday 3/20/23 Update

Search parties gathered Saturday and Monday to search for Morris, but were unable to locate him.

Deputy Chief Chris Liggett posted a video to the department's Facebook page Monday evening, announcing the search is being suspended.

This is a video for the public from Deputy Chief Liggett addressing the search and investigation to locate Scottie Morris. Posted by Eaton Indiana Police Department on Monday, March 20, 2023

"We want Scottie home safe," Liggett said. "If anybody knows where Scottie is at, please reach out to us. We want to get him here safe and to try to help him with whatever he needs."

Liggett said police have interviewed people in the case and conducted polygraph tests.

"At this time, we're still looking at other avenues and we have no new leads, no new information. We're kind of at a standstill right now," Liggett said.

"The only fear that I have is the fact that if somebody picked him up - a stranger - or he's had an accident or something," said Turner.

Police said they did not organize a search party Sunday because Indiana State Police helicopters were assisting with infrared cameras that would pick up heat signatures from searchers.

Saturday 3/18/23 Update

On Saturday, more than 100 people gathered at the Family Life Center to help search for Morris.

Turner said it was "all hands on deck" Saturday as neighbors from near and far came out to help first responders search for Morris.

"What they did today was very tremendous," Turner said. "They went out into a thick wood line area next to a river — both sides of the river — and walked somewhat of a line completely for two and a half miles."

Turner said since Morris disappeared Thursday, searchers have used everything, from infrared drones to a fan boat and dogs, to try to find him. They've searched the town four times so far.

"We are a small department," Turner said. "We have four regular officers and 18 reserves. Our reserves and our regulars volunteered their time to come in and do these searches. I'm very pleased how we came together — fire department, EMS, police department."

Background

Morris is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-shirt with writing on the front.

Video from his family's home security cameras showed Morris walking away from his house.

"Scott, I love you and I want you to come home," Morris' mother, Felicia, said. "And I know that you're mad and confused. I'm afraid that you're scared of all this. Everyone is out looking for you and we're not trying to scare you."

Police said Morris is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Morris' whereabouts, contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.